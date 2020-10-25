Carthage quarterback Patrick Carlton and Riverton volleyball player Jacy Thomasson have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending on Oct. 17.
PATRICK CARLTON
A senior, Carlton accounted for four touchdowns — three rushing and one passing — and 328 yards of offense to aid Carthage in a 63-29 victory over Republic in Week 8.
Carlton finished with 262 yards on 20 carries and also completed six of eight passes for 66 yards.
“He is really turning the corner in terms of his leadership and what he is bringing to the table every single day,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “He’s turning into a man out there, and you can tell that he’s been there and he’s done that. He’s been very unselfish, carrying the football and doing whatever it takes for us to win.”
Carlton scored touchdowns on runs of 1, 6, and 54 yards and threw for another on a 30-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Hudson Moore. The Carthage offense scored on nine of 10 drives.
“Our guys up front did a great job, but Pat was Pat a few times,” Guidie said. “Even when things weren’t blocked correctly or accordingly, Pat make a kid miss or made two kids miss and did what he does.”
JACY THOMASSON
Thomasson, a 5-foot-11 sophomore middle hitter, capped a big week by winning most valuable player honors in the McDonald County Tournament on Oct. 17.
She also passed 800 kills in her two seasons with the Rams during the tournament.
In seven matches during the week, Thomasson collected 126 kills, 15 blocks, 58 digs and eight aces.
“What makes her special is she is such a hard worker, and she has all those physical attributes,” coach Rebecca Lipasek said.
“But she has a passion for it, too. Jacy has been playing club volleyball with Club MVP, run by Sarah Wall (former Carl Junction coach and now an assistant at Carthage). She’s been playing at a higher level and all the volleyball she can play. She can’t get enough of it.
“She’s a great kid and very very humble. Even though she knows she’s going to get set most of the time, she’s still the No. 1 fan of every kid out there and on the bench ... super supportive. You don’t get players like that very often with her ability.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a closeup head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Nov. 1 will be based on performances from Oct. 19-24.
