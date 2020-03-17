If you ask Dallas Cook, he’ll tell you Joe Carriker and Cesar Marquez put on a show for all those in attendance last Saturday night during “World Fighting Championships 124” at Buffalo Run Casino and Resort in Miami, Oklahoma.
In the night’s crowd-pleasing and bloody professional boxing main event inside the Peoria Showplace, Carriker and Marquez fought to a split draw.
“It was a war,” said Cook, who trains Carriker at his Heartland Boxing Gym in Galena. “It was a give and take fight all the way through. It was a crowd-pleaser. People were on their feet. It was pretty exciting.”
The judges’ scores of the cruiserweight bout were 38-38, 39-37 for Carriker and 39-37 for Marquez.
“Joe fought real well,” Cook said. “Marquez got a pretty good cut on his eye, and I thought they’d stop it. I thought Joe edged him, but I know I’m biased. But I wasn’t surprised by the draw.”
Carriker (3-0-2), who fights out of Joplin and hails from Pryor, Oklahoma, and Rogers, Arkansas, native Marquez (1-0-2) also fought to a draw on April 27 of 2019. Cook noted there’s a chance the two fight again.
Next, Heartland Boxing Gym’s Ethan Cooper (5-1-2) suffered the first loss of his pro career, as the Neosho native lost by first-round knockout against David Nieto in a light heavyweight bout. Nieto, a resident of Pryor, Oklahoma, was making his pro debut.
“Nieto was throwing some haymakers and was throwing everything he had,” Cook said. “They head-butted and it split both ways. It was bad. Ethan had blood in his eyes, and then he got caught. ... Nieto caught him good. David is a good guy, and I’d like to eventually get a rematch.”
Cooper was in the ring just three weeks after winning the main event at a show at Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Three fighters earned unanimous decisions after four rounds, as heavyweight Teagan Franco (2-0) defeated Lenard Blunt (0-1), featherweight David Perez (1-0) won his debut against Gabriel Tacu (0-1) and Shauncy Perry (1-1) defeated Aaron Roberson (1-1) in super-lightweight action.
Cook, who noted no amateur fights were held due to restrictions in place due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, said the event was well-attended.
“There was a great crowd,” Cook said. “It was almost a full house. I think the fans were happy with the card.”
Cook said promoter Skip Stewart may hold a local event again in late June.
