PITTSBURG, Kan. — With the game deadlocked in the bottom of the eighth inning, Caleb Carr stepped to the plate.
The junior designated hitter certainly made his presence felt, launching a go-ahead home run off Zachary Ebert to hand Pittsburg State a lead it would not relinquish.
After Tanner Lane retired the side in the top of the ninth, the Gorillas salvaged the final game of the three-game series, earning a 9-7 victory over Emporia State at Al Ortolani Field to wrap up regular-season play.
PSU (26-13, 21-12 MIAA) finished the season in fourth place in the MIAA standings and hosts No. 5 Washburn in a best-of-three series in the MIAA Postseason Tournament, starting on Friday.
Carr paced the Gorillas' 14-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI. Garrett McGowan and Tyler Henry added two hits apiece, while Cruz Aranda and Aaron Gerdes each had two RBI.
Berdes and Blain Ohlmeier belted two-run home runs as part of PSU's five-run sixth inning.
Lane improved to 2-1 with the victory. Peyton Ingalls started the game for the Gorillas, allowing five runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. Justin Root followed him in relief, tossing a solid four innings of two-run ball.
