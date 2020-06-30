Jazuri and Jenari Lopez had strong senior seasons in cross country, but the coronavirus pandemic ended their school year early and ended their Carthage sports careers without getting to play soccer in their senior season.
The Lopez sisters and their family were back at Carthage High School on Tuesday to receive the Erick Grove Memorial Scholarship for outstanding performance in cross country.
Jazuri and Jenari will run cross country for Missouri Southern State University in the spring.
Jenari, a four-time state qualifier, said she and her twin sister appreciated getting the scholarship and the recognition of their hard work.
“We’ve been running for the high school for four years, and it’s a lot of commitment and dedication,” Jenari Lopez said. “It takes a lot of guts to do this sport; it’s not an easy sport. People think it’s just running, but it’s a mentality. It’s hard; there are times when you want to just stop running, but you have to keep going and it was worth it at the end.”
Jazuri said they chose Missouri Southern because it was close to home.
“We’ll use this scholarship for college, and it will help us tremendously,” Jazuri said. “The coach at Southern, he was just nice, and the girls on the team were amazing.”
Carthage cross country coach Andy Youngworth said he’s excited about the sisters' chances to do well in college cross country.
“They haven’t trained year-round for cross country,” Youngworth said. “They played soccer in the spring, and in the summer they went to Neosho for the Upward Bound program, so they really didn’t train with us for most of the summer. So everything they did was on their own, then they showed up and ran well. They’re not coming out of a program where they’re running 60 miles a week every week for four years; their legs are fresh, and they’re both great kids and 4.0s academically — exceptional.”
Also on hand to witness the presentation were Donna and Rick Grove, parents of Erick Grove, the 1990 graduate of Carthage High School and standout cross country and track athlete for whom the scholarship is named.
Youngworth said Grove still holds the school record in the 1,600-meter run and was on the team that still holds the 4x800 relay school record.
“Erick was a little bit hyperactive, and when he started running, it helped him,” Donna Grove said. “He always had a little bit too much energy; all three of the kids did. He used to have his brother take him to Diamond and let him out and he would run back to Carthage for practice. This was in the summer.”
Erick graduated from CHS and went to Southeast Missouri State University, where he had a standout freshman cross country season, Youngworth said.
He was killed in an industrial accident in the summer of 1992 just before returning to school.
Rick Grove said he thinks his son would be proud of the scholarship that’s been awarded in his name for the past 28 years and proud of the people who have received it.
“We’ve had several people mention over the years how much he encouraged the other runners, even from other schools,” Rick Grove said. “So I think the fact that this encourages young people to keep running, I think is something he would be happy about.”
