CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys soccer team scored three goals apiece in the first and second half en route to a 6-3 triumph over Springfield Catholic on Thursday night at David Haffner Stadium.
Carthage improved to 14-6 overall.
Silas Laytham got the Tigers on the board with a goal in the 16th minute, while Henry Hernandez and Welle Welle Jr. added goals in the 18th and 28th minute, respectively.
Then in the second half, Laytham added another tally in the 44th minute. Welle Jr. found the back of the net in the 66th minute, while Laytham picked up the hat trick with a goal in the final minute of the game.
Accounting for Catholic's goals included Christian Siva (27th), Drew Stufflebam (54th) and Kaden Kellermann (62nd).
Carthage is at Rockhurst on Saturday.
