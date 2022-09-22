CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys soccer team blanked McDonald County 6-0 on Thursday night at David Haffner Stadium.
Carthage improved to 8-2.
Scoring goals for the Tigers in the first half was Silas Laytham (third minute and 40th minute) and Welle Welle Jr. (eighth minute and 16th minute).
Welle Jr. earned the hat trick with a goal in the 48th minute of the second half, while Reece Horton found the back of the net in the 70th minute.
Carthage hosts Carl Junction on Tuesday.
