OZARK, Mo. — The Carthage soccer team shutout Ozark 2-0 on Tuesday night on the road to wrap up Central Ozark Conference play.
The Tigers improved to 12-9 and 6-3 in COC play with the triumph. Carthage placed fifth in league standings.
Carthage drew first blood when Jonathan Perez blasted a kick through the net in the 63rd minute. Then just two minutes later, George Laytham gave the Tigers a 2-0 score lead with his own goal.
Carthage closes out regular season play at Springfield Catholic on Thursday.
In other soccer action, Neosho fell to Branson 4-1 in a game with the COC title on the line at Bob Anderson Stadium.
The Pirates (17-5, 7-2 COC) claimed a share of the COC title with Republic. The Wildcats, who finished 11-4 (6-3 COC), finished third.
Top-seeded Neosho opens up play against eighth-seeded Ruskin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal matchup in Bolivar.
