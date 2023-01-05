CARTHAGE, Mo, — Ozark upended host Carthage 45-22 Thursday in a dual wrestling match.
Those winning for Carthage were Tanner Puff (106-pound class) pinning Kaden Coffey in 1:53 minutes; Alberto Sales (113) defeating Teagan Patterson 14-8; Bradyn Tate (132) defeating Caden Harrington 10-0; Kip Castor (144) defeating Dayton Moison 4-2; Grey Petticrew (150) defeating Daniel Laney 3-1; Davion King (165) defeating Brock Sundlie 1-0.
Carthage forfeited four matches in the 157, 190, 215 and 285-pound matches.
