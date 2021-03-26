ANDERSON, Mo. — The first track meet of the spring went swimmingly for Carthage.
Paced by seven event wins, the Tigers boys team took first place at McDonald County's Stancell Stampede on Thursday.
Carthage finished sitting atop team standings with 178 points. Cassville (106) and the Mustangs (104) placed and second third, respectively. 10 total teams competed in the meet.
Cassville (163), McDonald County (151) and College Heights (99) were the top three teams on the girls side.
Of the seven events the Tigers won, four were relays and Carthage also placed second in four other events.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Cale Patrick, Tyler Burt, Aiden Rogers and Caleb Calvin placed first in 44.16 seconds. The Tigers claimed the 4x200 relay in 1 minutes, 38 seconds with Dennis Witt, Burt, Landen Scrader and Stephen Kurz running.
The 4x400 relay of Miguel Solano, Ty Lewis, Rogers and Burt finished in 3:37 for Carthage.
The Tigers' 4x800 relay posted a time of 8:52 and featured Malcolm Robertson, Lewis, Mariques Strickland and Solano.
Individually, Rogers was victorious in the 100-meter dash in 11.9 seconds, while Scrader took first in the 400 (55.73) and Calvin claimed the 300 hurdles (43.71).
Carthage girls placed fourth in the team standings with 82 points.
College Heights girls took four events, with the relay team of Allie Fiscus, Jayli Johnson, Addie Lawrence and Lauren Ukena taking the 4x100 relay in 52:26.
That same team also was first in the 4x400 in 4:34.
Lawrence and Ukena took first and second in the 200, while Lawrence and Johnson were the top two finishers in the 400.
College Heights boys finished seventh in the standings with 35 points.
As for McDonald County boys, Junior Eliam and Logan Harriman were the top two finishers in the discus. Sosha Howard won the long jump for the Mustangs on the girls side.
In other event news, Jared Tidball of Jasper won the long jump and triple jump, Travis Sickles of Southwest took the 1600 and 3200 and East Newton's Kelton Sorrell won the 800 and Matthew Knight 110 hurdles.
Eli Pickett from Cassville took first in the pole vault, while Braden Dickinson claimed the shot put. Wheaton's Chad Meyer finished first in the 200.
For girls, Kyren Postlewait of Cassville took the 100 and the shot put, while Marianne McCracken won the 300 hurdles, Sharayah Seymour high jump, Annie Moore pole vault and Riley Moore discus.
Other winners include Ellie Hicks (800 and 1600) and Alonna Eytcheson (3200) of East Newton. Diamond's Ashlyn Daniel took first in the 100 hurdles and Jacey Starks in the long jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.