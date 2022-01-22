CHANUTE, Kan. — The Carthage boys basketball team's run of knocking off state-ranked powerhouses from Kansas came to an end on Saturday evening.
The Tigers suffered a 77-57 setback to the Class 3A defending state champions Bishop Miege in the championship game of the Ralph Miller Classic at Chanute High School.
Carthage went toe-to-toe with the No. 3 state-ranked Stags in the early going. Miege led by just 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and then extended that lead to 32-28 at the break.
The Stags pulled away with a 45-29 outburst in the second half to seal the victory.
Christian Bowen-Webb, a 6-foot-1 combo guard, finished with a game-high 28 points to pace Miege. Small forward Daegan Jensen, standing at 6-3, added 16 points while Aidan Wing chipped in 10.
Carthage (14-3) was led by Joel Pugh. Pugh scored 18 of his 23 points off 3-pointers, totaling six.
Max Templeman contributed 16 points, while Clay Kinder had 11.
Carthage hosts Nevada at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
