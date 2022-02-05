REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team suffered a 57-40 setback to Republic on Saturday afternoon at Republic High School.
Republic (14-7, 4-0 COC) got off to a strong start with a 25-20 advantage at the break.
The Tigers of Republic pulled away with a 22-9 spurt in the third quarter to stretch their lead to 47-29.
Avery Moody captured game honors with 15 points for Republic, while Devon McMillan had 13. Ahlante Askew chipped in 12 points.
Carthage was led by Max Templeman and Joel Pugh with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The Tigers of Carthage travel to Neosho on Tuesday night.
