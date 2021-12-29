ROLLA, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball relied on a staunch defensive performance and cruised to a 62-27 victory over Warrensburg on Wednesday afternoon in the semifinals of the 35th annual Rolla Holiday Invitational.
The Tigers (8-1) will play for the tournament crown at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Carthage limited Warrensburg to single-digit scoring in all but one quarter on Wednesday. That allowed the Tigers to build a 37-13 advantage at halftime and Carthage never looked back in the second half.
Junior Max Templeman fired in a game-high 15 points to lead the Tigers. Senior Joel Pugh made history by knocking down four 3-pointers en route to setting Carthage's all-time record for 3s made.
All 12 of Pugh's points came off triples. Justin Ray added 11 points for the Tigers, while Clay Kinder chipped in eight.
Warrensburg (2-4) was led by Xavier Morris and Derek Nicas, who had six points apiece
