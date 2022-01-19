CHANUTE, Kan. — The Carthage boys basketball team picked up yet another signature victory.
The Tigers (13-2) outlasted Class 6 No. 7 Shawnee Mission South (Kan.) 80-72 in a double-overtime classic on Wednesday night in the 50th annual Ralph Miller Classic in Chanute.
"We are extremely proud of the moxie our guys showed tonight," Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. "SM South is so well-coached and full of skilled players. They come at you for a full 32 minutes on both ends. To win a game that is back and forth for 32 minutes plus another eight minutes is huge."
Both teams matched each other shot-for-shot throughout the contest, but Carthage used a 10-2 spurt in the second overtime period to seal the victory.
The Tigers had the early advantage with a 14-12 lead after the first period, but the Raiders sliced the deficit to 26-25 at the break. Shawnee Mission then answered with a 14-12 third quarter to take a 39-38 lead.
Carthage forced overtime by outscoring the Raiders 21-20 in the fourth quarter, making the score 59-59. The Tigers clung to a 70-68 lead with 8.7 seconds left in the first overtime period, but Will Keech made a last-second layup to force a second overtime for Shawnee Mission.
And then the second overtime period happened.
The Tigers only featured five players that scored, but the backcourt of Justin Ray, Max Templeman, Clay Kinder and Joel Pugh accounted for 74 of Carthage’s points.
Ray captured game honors with 24 points to lead Carthage. The sophomore guard abused the 3-point arc by knocking down six triples.
Templeman contributed 20 points, while Kinder finished with 18. Pugh chipped in 12 points.
Both Templeman and Pugh played all 40 minutes for Carthage.
Leading Shawnee Mission was Mason Close and Harrison Hughes with 18 points apiece.
Carthage plays Andover Central at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round of the tourney.
"There was some high-level basketball played in this game if people tuned in," Morris said. "Now, our reward is the No. 1 team in Class 5, Andover Central."
