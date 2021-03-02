SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Facing one of the top teams in Missouri, fourth-seeded Carthage faced a tall order with top-seeded Kickapoo.
The Chiefs (23-2) outscored the Tigers 23-10 in the first quarter and cruised to a lopsided victory on Tuesday night in a Class 6, District 12 semifinal game.
Kickapoo ranks second in Class 6 by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. The Chiefs' lead swelled to 56-19 by the break and Kickapoo put the nail in the coffin with a 25-12 third quarter output.
A youth-filled Carthage team (7-19) graduates seniors Silas Templeman, Sam Fuert and Brandon Gacke.
The Chiefs, a team that features four Division I prospects in their starting lineup, had a balanced scoring attack. Isaac Haney and Cam Liggins led the way with 17 points while Trevon Brazile had 16 and Anton Brookshire with 15.
Joel Pugh paced the Tigers with 12 points, including a pair of triples. Fuert scored all six of his points off 3s. Justin Ray chipped in five.
Republic hosts Kickapoo at 7 p.m. Friday in the district final.
Neosho's season concludes
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. —Third-seeded Neosho girls' season ended in a disappointing way.
Neosho fell to second-seeded Rogersville 28-17 in the semifinals of the Class 5, District 11 tournament.
Rogersville (8-14) jumped out to a 9-0 start and extended that advantage to 18-5 by intermission. Neosho was plagued by foul trouble and managed only four field goals the entire game to go with eight charities.
Gracie Kirby scored a game-high 11 points for Rogersville. Kierra Clark added eight points.
Neosho (10-15) was led by Olivia Hixson with eight points. Baylie Bowers scored three while Avery Renfroe and Reagan McInturff had two each.
Neosho will graduate seniors Hixson, Renfroe, Michelle Lindsay and Brylee King.
Rogersville will face off with McDonald County on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday night for the district title. The top-seeded Mustangs knocked off fourth-seeded Monett 57-15.
