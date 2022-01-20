CHANUTE, Kan. — The Carthage boys basketball team keeps on playing spoiler.
For the second straight night, the Tigers knocked off a state-ranked team from Kansas in overtime. Carthage defeated Class 5 No. 1 Andover Central 62-54 on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Ralph Miller Classic.
The victory clinches a winning record for the Tigers (14-2) for the first time in 10 seasons.
"We really had to battle through the first quarter of the game," Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. "We looked sluggish after a two-overtime battle last night. Our guys were frustrated by the lack of success on the offensive end in the first half. Meanwhile, Kobe Smith was scoring it great but we had to remind them that we still held a two-point lead at the break.
"I credit the kids and our coaches for wanting to switch to zone in the third. It really slowed them down and took Smith out of the game. We finally saw a few shots go down and then we had timely stops."
Carthage led Andover 16-13 after the first quarter of play and still led 27-25 by intermission. The Tigers built a 39-32 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Andover forced overtime with a 15-8 burst in the final frame.
Behind exceptional free-throw shooting, Carthage used a 15-7 spurt in overtime to seal the victory. The Tigers shot 23 of 26 from the charity stripe in all.
Max Templeman led Carthage with 19 points, while Clay Kinder posted 17. Joel Pugh added 10 points.
"Clay made some great decisions in the high-post against their zone," Morris said. "Joel is a stud. He's played 72 minutes over two games against the other teams best player deserves a world of credit. Max created for us tonight while also playing 72 minutes over the last two games."
Smith finished with a game-high 24 points to pace Andover.
Carthage plays Bishop Miege at 6 p.m. on Saturday for the tourney championship.
"Now, we get to regroup for a perennial powerhouse in Bishop Miege," Morris said. "What an opportunity to play three consecutive state-ranked teams."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.