CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys and Webb City girls cross country teams won team titles at the Carthage Invitational on Thursday at Carthage Golf Course.
On the boys side, the Tigers (60) edged Rogers (Ark.) by two points to top the team standings. Webb City (77) was third, followed by Willard (84), Glendale (86), Carl Junction (153) and Springfield Central (173).
Carthage featured five runners inside the top 23. Caleb Fewin took seventh (18 minutes, 11 seconds), while teammates Miguel Solano (18:20) and Eddy Fuentes (18:25) placed ninth and 10th, respectively.
Fellow Tigers, Michael Lanyon and Devin Smith, finished 17th and 23rd. Lanyon crossed the line in 18:53, while Smith had a time of 19:19.
Webb City's Evan Stevens captured the individual title with a finishing time of 16:46. Willard's Nolan Hansen took second in 17:23, while Stevens' teammate Mason Hedger was eight seconds behind Hansen in third.
Thomas Jefferson's Kip Atteberry placed fourth with a time of 17:40. Jack Lawson paced Carl Junction in eighth with a time of 18:20.
On the girls side, Webb City flexed its depth with seven runners placing in the top 28 as it finished with a meet-leading 35 points. Rogers (41) was the runner-up, followed by Carl Junction (68), Glendale (107) and Carthage (110).
The Cardinals' Abi Street won the race with a finishing time of 19:40. Also competing for Webb City was Brooke Hedger (fifth, 22:31), Rachel Miller (ninth, 23:31), Kristina Bundy (15th, 24:04), Holly Capron (18th, 24:15), Emily Countryman (21st, 24:46) and Hally Philpot (28th, 25:37).
Maggie Boyd was Carthage's top finisher, placing sixth with a time of 23:05. Carl Junction's Alexis Carpenter took 13th in 23:59, while teammates Audrey Fletcher (16th, 24:11), Delaney Harris (17th, 24:12) and Sadie Burchett (20th, 24:40) had strong showings.
Carthage's Katy Witherspoon and Jennifer Rodas-Gomez finished 25th and 27th, respectively. Thomas Jefferson was paced by Sarah Mueller and Samantha Seto in 33rd and 35th.
