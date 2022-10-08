ANDERSON, Mo. — The Carthage boys and Webb City girls cross country teams won team titles at the McDonald County Meet At The Rock on Saturday at MCHS.
On the boys side, the Tigers topped the team standings with 28 points. Webb City (48) was the runner-up, followed by Lamar (52), McDonald County (113), Neosho (127) and Aurora (162).
Webb City’s Evan Stevens won the race with a time of 14 minutes, 45 seconds. But Carthage placed five individuals inside the top 10, starting with Miguel Solano (15:47, second), Eddy Fuentes (15:49, third) and Caleb Fewin (15:52, fourth).
The Tigers’ Devin Smith took ninth in 16:09, while Michael Lanyon was 10th with a time of 16:13. Also competing for Carthage was Javen Byrd (14th) and Skuylor Honeycutt (23rd).
Webb City’s Mason Hedger was fifth in 15:54, while Andrew Dawson took 11th in 16:24. Spencer Kendall (13th), Dakota Grove (18th), Ricardo Arrieta (26th) and Atticus Luzadder (36th) also competed for the Cardinals.
Adam Farrell topped Neosho with a 21st place finish, while teammate Corbin Ables was right behind in 22nd.
Lamar was paced by Blaine Breshears, Cameron Bailey and Pierce Heins in sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
On the girls side, Webb City won with 29 points. Neosho (52) was the runner-up, followed by Carthage (54) and Liberal (94).
Lamar’s Kiersten Potter won the race with a time of 17:52. The Cardinals flexed their depth with five runners inside the top 10.
Webb City’s Brooke Hedger was fourth in 19:09, followed by Kristina Bundy (19:58, sixth), Rachel Miller (20:05, seventh), Holly Capron (20:08, eighth) and Emily Countryman (20:31, ninth).
Also competing for the Cardinals was Brooke Collard (12th), Aspen White (17th) and Hally Philpot (24th).
Chloe Wood and Riley Kemna paced Neosho in second and third, respectively. Wood crossed the finish line in 18:11, while Kemna posted a time of 18:55.
Lakyn Prough (15th), Makenna Davis (20th) and Isabella Mabrey (34th) also competed for the Wildcats.
Carthage’s Maggie Boyd took fifth with a time of 19:23. Boyd’s teammates, Katy Witherspoon and Jennifer Rodas-Gomez, were 10th and 11th, respectively.
