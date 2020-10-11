BUTLER, Mo. – Carthage placed five runners in the top-10 and won the boys team championship Saturday in the Butler Bear Cross Country Invitational.

The Tigers scored 31 points, and Raymore-Peculiar took second with 41. Lamar took third among 13 full teams with 107 points.

Mariquis Strickland of Carthage finished second on the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds. He came in 36 seconds behind winner Luke Voelker of Ray-Pec.

The Tigers’ Malcolm Robertson took fourth place, Coltyn Herrera sixth, Richard Contreras ninth and Joseph Wyrick 10th. Teammate Ty Lewis was 14th.

Lamar had two in the top-10 as Joe Kremp was third (17:16) and Ethan Pittsenbarger seventh.

Raymore-Peculiar, led by winner Ashlyn Smith’s time of 19:45, dominated the girls race with four runners in the top-5 and seven in the top-11. Ray-Pec scored 21 points, followed by Kansas City Lutheran 76, Carthage 89, Summit Christian 103 and Lamar 107.

Kiersten Potter led area runners, finishing seventh in 21:21.

Others in the top-20 were Nevada’s Avery Morris (12th) and Allie Rains (15th), Carthage’s Kimberly Hernandez (16th) and Lauren Wilson (17th) and Lamar’s Kara Morey (20th).

