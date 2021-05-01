GIRARD, Kan. — Carthage captured the boys team championship in the Girard Optimist track and field meet on Friday night.
The Tigers earned 131.2 points, and Chanute took second with 105.6.
Three of Carthage's four victories came in the field events — Bryce Miller in the pole vault, Aiden Long in the discus and Caleb Calvin in the javelin. The Tigers' Miguel Solano, Malcolm Robertson, Mariques Strickland and Ty Lewis teamed up to win the 4x800 relay.
Carthage had second places by Solano in the 800, Strickland in the 1600 and 3200 and the 4x400 relay team.
St. Mary's Colgan's Doug Brown won the 200 meters and the triple jump, and Girard's Cormick Logue doubled in the 1600 and 3200.
Girard won the girls crown with 133 points, and Chanute edged Pittsburg 73-72 for second place.
The Trojans won xxxx events, led by double winners Gracie Peterson (200, long jump) and Olivia Cullen (discus, shot put). Girard also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Other area winners included Riverton's Jacy Thomasson in the 100, Columbus' Montana Ohmart in the 1600, Kerri Jones in the 100 hurdles and Bailey Monroe in the javelin, Pittsburg's Alaycia Harris in the triple jump and St. Mary's Colgan Lily Brown in the high jump.
Carthage's girls placed sixth with 49 points, led by Joey Hettinger's second place in the high jump
