CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Sophomore Owen Derryberry shot a 38 and finished as one of the co-runner ups to lead Carthage to victory on a rainy Wednesday in a quadrangular meet at Briarbrook Golf Course in CJ.
The Tigers' team total was 159, defeating Joplin (161), Carl Junction (162) and Webb City (167).
Carthage teammates Britt Coy and Max Templeman had the next lowest scores with 39. Ben Nicholas shot a 43 to round out the Tigers.
Senior Wyatt Satterlee claimed medalist honors with a 1-over-par-37 for Joplin. Harry Satterlee and Hobbs Campbell were closed behind with 38s, while Gabe DeLeon shot a 48.
Carl Junction featured Zach Wrensch (38), Jack Spencer (39), Jacob Teeter (42) and Noah Williams (43).
Braxten Cahoon shot a 39 to lead Webb City, while Keegon Dill was right behind with a 40. Other Cardinals' include Levi Lassiter (42) and Josh Howard (46).
These teams will compete at Twin Hills on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.