MONETT, Mo. —The Monett Cross Country Course is notoriously known to be one of the hilliest courses in Southwest Missouri.
That didn't seem to falter the Carthage, Carl Junction, Lamar and Cassville cross country teams on Tuesday afternoon at the Richard "Whitey" Mettlach Cross Country Invitational at South Park.
Carthage boys won the Class 4-5 division with a team score of 32 while Carl Junction claimed the the girls side with a score of 31. Lamar boys won the small school division with its lowest mark of 29 and Cassville girls finished first with its score of 30.
Kaden Cole of Neosho was the champion in the Class 4-5 division with a time of 17:16.8. Carthage placed five runners in the top 13, led by Mariques Strickland who came in third with a time of 18:45.1.
Miguel Solano followed in fourth, while Joseph Wyrick was sixth, Eddy Fuentes ninth and Emerson Ixcol in 13th.
On the girls side, the Bulldogs flexed their impressive depth to take home the girls championship. Carl Junction placed six runners in the top 11, headlined by Hannah Franks who set the tone with a fourth place finish in 23:50.9.
Alexis Carpenter was fifth, followed by Alanza Montez in sixth, Sadie Burchett seventh, Delaney Harris ninth and Riley Briggs in 11th.
Carthage featured the top finisher in Maggie Boyd, who won the race with a time of 22:04.5.
As for the Lamar boys, the Tigers' placed four runners in the top eight to win the small school title.
Blaine Breshears led the way with a fourth-place finish thanks to a time of 19:25.2. Lamar's pack is rounded out by Cameron Bailey in sixth, Quintin Webb in seventh and Pierce Heins in eighth place.
Blue Eye's Ryan Cardenzana ran with a head of steam to claim the individual title with a time of 17:27.3. Thomas Jefferson's Kip Atteberry came in second with a finish of 19:00.9.
To say Cassville dominated the small-school girls division would be an understatement.
The Wildcats edged Clever by a whopping 36 points and featured five top runners in the top 20. Annie Moore led the Cassville pack with a fourth-place finish in 23:07.6.
Jolie Evans was right behind in fifth, followed by Marianne McCrackin in 12th, Dakotah Anderson in 14th and Tori Mitchell at 16th.
Riley Arnold of Blue Eye won the race with her finish of 21:25.2. Aurora's Kaci Singer (21:49.9) finished in second while Lamar's Kiersten Potter (22:59.0) came in third.
As for other team scores, Neosho boys came in second and the large division was rounded out by Monett, Nixa, McDonald County, Marshfield and Mount Vernon while Neosho, Carthage and Nixa make up the top 4 on the girls side.
The boys side featured Blue Eye in second while Cassville came in third, Aurora fourth, Crane fifth, Sparta sixth, Aurora seventh and Diamond eighth. The girls small division is rounded out by Clever in second, Blue Eye third, College Heights fourth and Liberal in fifth.
