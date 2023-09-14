CARTHAGE, Mo. —The Carthage Tigers will be back home in Week 4 after playing in another one-score game at Nixa last week. Carthage fell 34-28 for its second 6-point loss of 2023. In Week 1, the Tigers fell 20-14 at Republic.
This week will bring Carl Junction to town. The Bulldogs (1-2) were on the other end of a close contest when they beat Neosho 32-24 at home last week.
That win was also the first for first-year head coach Todd Hafner.
"Obviously it feels good, but, I think the most important thing is it was so nice to see the kids with smiles on their faces," Hafner said. "For them to get the win, is more important to me. Those kids deserve it. They deserve to win games. They've worked hard to be where they are."
For Carthage, preparation for Nixa last week was the difference maker.
"It felt like maybe we got back to who we are in terms of what we're doing offensively and what we're doing defensively. And how we're trying to win football games," Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said.
The Tigers (0-3) were able to fight back after starting out down 14-0 to one of the Central Ozark Conference's two 3-0 teams. They also dealt with an injury to their center, Nolan Brown, after losing him on the second possession. Brown's injury led to a sophomore, Byron Reales, coming in to finish the game.
The Tigers' starting center is Greyson Browning, but he's missed time with a medical situation and he could return to play this week but the team is unsure right now. Brown broke his leg against Nixa.
The toughness that was put on display is what stood out to coach Hafner the most from CJ's win. He also thought his team showed a great deal of adjustment throughout the game in order to get the win. Carl Junction hadn't scored in the first half of the game and coach threw in some changes that the Bulldogs turned into 32 second-half points
"It gives coaches a ton of confidence," Hafner said. "We have a plan going into the game but if someone shows us something different or we need to tweak something here or there, we can have all the confidence in the world that we can do that and our kids will be able to do what we ask them."
Those offensive adjustments were things CJ had not attempted since Week 1 of the season.
As Carthage looks to get back into what Guidie calls "Carthage Tiger" football, the focus is on remaining physical up front, running the ball and grinding out tough yardage. In the loss to Branson, the Tigers threw 40 passes. Guidie said: "That's just not us."
Hafner isn't overlooking Carthage's 0-3 record. In fact, he sees a team that is much better than its record shows.
"When you watch them on film, this is a fantastic football team," Hafner said of Carthage. "They play hard. They're well-coached. They get aligned. It's not like they're just running around out there not knowing what's going on. ... If they hadn't turned the ball over as many times as they had in Weeks 1 and 2, there's a good chance they win those games."
Hafner wants to see his defense focusing on the backfield and reading their keys throughout the game. Playing with a low pad level is necessary with a team that plays behind a big offensive line as well.
Guidie considers the offense that Hafner runs at Carl Junction to be "unique" to this area. He has started to see confidence develop in the Bulldogs each week as they've gotten more comfortable in running it.
Carthage's key requires winning the turnover battle, which they are -7 for the season. The Tigers have forced one turnover and committed eight. Guidie also noted that in order to play the physical brand they are known for, they have to limit penalties.
