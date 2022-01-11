CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys’ basketball team raced past Carl Junction 63-29, while the Carl Junction girls edged the Tigers 53-48 at Carthage on Tuesday.
Dylan Pugh had 18 points, Max Templeman 17 and Justin Ray 12 to top the Carthage boys, who led 33-15 at halftime.
Jeff Holcutt had eight points in the losing cause.
The Carl Junction girls rallied from a 22-21 deficit at intermission and outscored the Tigers 21-16 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Destiny Buerge topped Carl Junction and all scorers with 29 points, while teammate Kylie Scott added 13.
Leading Carthage were Kianna Yates with 20 and Lauren Choate with 15.
Both the Carl Junction girls (11-3) and boys (2-10) will host Republic at 6 p.m. Friday, while the Carthage boys (6-8) and girls (11-2) will play at Springfield Hillcrest at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.