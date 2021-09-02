Among the football teams in the Central Ozark Conference to come out of Week 1 smelling like roses were Carthage and Carl Junction.
Both picked up lopsided victories in their season openers, with Carthage claiming a 49-14 win at Ozark while Carl Junction claimed a 39-13 win at home over Willard.
“It’s hard to find a lot to complain about,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said of his team’s season opener. “I thought the kids came out, played hard and set the tone defensively. We competed very well. We weren’t perfect by any means, but our kids played hard. That’s what you want out of your team in Week 1.”
“We were excited to get a win — no doubt about that,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “We needed to start this season 1-0, and we managed to do so. Our kids played a football game on both sides of the ball and on special teams as well. … A lot of good things happened for us.”
The Tigers and Bulldogs will clash on the gridiron at 7 p.m. Friday night at David Haffner Stadium in Carthage.
Both teams feature first-year starting quarterbacks who are coming off productive Week 1 performances.
Carthage senior Caden Kabance accounted for four rushing touchdowns and 224 yards of total offense in just three quarters of play. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry and went 8-of-11 through the air as the Tigers jumped out to a 49-0 lead over Ozark before playing their reserves in the final quarter.
“That’s what we knew (he was capable of),” Guidie said of Kabance. “We’ve seen him over the years. He’s an athletic kid, he’s smart and he’s a competitor. … What a great job he did.”
Guidie also credited the offensive efficiency to his team’s offensive front, which features pair of experienced veterans in seniors Garrett Lilienkamp and Gavin Vangilder as well as first-year starters Anthony Strickland (senior), Drew Musche (junior) and Malachi Housh (sophomore).
Carl Junction senior Kyler Perry was also efficient in his first start under center for the Bulldogs, completing 13 of 19 passes for 221 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. The signal caller ;pgged two more touchdowns with his feet on quarterback keepers.
“Kyler played very, very well,” Buckmaster said. “He’s that type of kid that when things break down he can make a play with his feet. So he was outstanding. Our entire offensive unit played well — much more efficient than what we saw at times throughout the summer and in our preseason jamboree.”
Likewise, both teams’ defensive units impressed in the opening week.
Carthage generated four turnovers — including two in the red zone — and had a defensive score on a 50-yard fumble return by senior defensive end Max Williams on Ozark’s second offensive snap. Ozark didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final minute of the third quarter.
“I think the experience and speed we have on that side of the ball really showed,” Guidie said. “We weren’t perfect, but we played hard and fast. I think that group can be pretty special.”
The Bulldogs “limited the big plays” against Willard as they allowed just two touchdowns while generating a pair of interceptions, according to Buckmaster.
Friday night will mark Carthage’s first home game of the season. The Tigers, who picked up a narrow 21-20 win over Carl Junction last season, have won 13 consecutive regular season games dating back to Oct. 4, 2019.
“We’re excited to be back in front of our home crowd and our students,” Guidie said. “We have a lot of new faces that are starting this season too, and I’m happy for those guys to experience what they’re getting ready to experience on Friday night.
“Carl Junction is a well-coached team that does a lot of nice things offensively and defensively. They look like they are a confident team that’s excited to be out there playing. So we’ll have to come out prepared for another competitive night of football.”
