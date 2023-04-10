Although 13 teams participated in the Horton Smith Invitational on Monday at Schifferdecker Golf Course, Carl Junction and Carthage finished just two strokes apart in the competition for the team title.
Carthage carded the low score of 305 for first, while the Bulldogs ended 307 for runner-up on the par-71 course.
Carl Junction's Jack Spencer fired a 36-33 (69) for medalist honors and was the only player to shoot below par.
Next lowest scores were by Carthage's Owen Derryberry and Webb City's Levi Lassiter, each with 72.
Joplin's Harry Satterlee claimed fourth with a 39-35 (74).
Other team scores, in order, following Carthage and Carl Junction were Webb City 317; Joplin 321; Seneca 338; Lockwood 357; Neosho 365; Thomas Jefferson, 391; Sarcoxie, 392; College Heights, 401; and Nevada, 403.
McDonald County and Purdy had players entered but not enough to record a team score.
