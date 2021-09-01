ANDERSON, Mo. — Senior outside hitter Sydnee Dudolski tallied 12 kills to lead the Carthage volleyball team (3-5) to a 3-0 sweep (25-9, 25-14, 25-11) over McDonald County on Tuesday night in Anderson.
Dudolski, a second-team all-COC player last season, also tallied one ace and six digs. Junior Raven Probert dished out 32 assists and had one kill while senior Olivia Bourgault amassed 11 digs.
Tasha Schrader and Grace Pickering slammed seven kills apiece for the Tigers. Abby Holderbaum and Sophie Shannon picked up four kills while Mia De la Pena had three.
Tess Schrader aced the opposition an impressive six times.
McDonald County falls to 0-1 on the season.
Carthage hosts St. Mary's Colgan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday while McDonald County entertains Diamond.
