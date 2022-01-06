ANDERSON, Mo. — A smothering defensive effort lifted the Carthage girls basketball team to a 53-32 victory over McDonald County on the road Thursday night.
The Tigers (6-7) limited the Mustangs to single-digit scoring in all but quarter in the contest, including just two points in the second quarter. That allowed Carthage to build a 27-8 lead at the break and the Tigers never looked back.
"I'm immensely proud of our defense tonight, especially in the second quarter," Carthage coach Scott Moore said. "When we make baskets and get into our press package, we can hang some points on people. Our offense triggers our defense and we had some really good scoring runs tonight."
Junior point guard Kianna Yates, who just received a scholarship offer from Evangel, captured team honors with 22 points to lead Carthage. Freshman Lauren Choate added 14 points and hit four triples from beyond the arc.
“It was good to get a lot of players major minutes tonight," Moore said. "Kianna is our constant catalyst every night, but what we need is a consistent second and third scorer. Sometimes, that’s Sophie Shannon or Maggie Boyd. Tonight, Lauren found her groove. She has that sniper mentality and she will become an even bigger threat as she gains more varsity experience.”
McDonald County (1-9) was led by senior Adasyn Leach with 11 points. Roslynn Huston had nine points.
Carthage opens Central Ozark Conference play with Carl Junction at home 6 p.m. Tuesday. McDonald County plays at Reeds Spring on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.