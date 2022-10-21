WILLARD, Mo. — For the third straight season, the Carthage football team is the Central Ozark Conference champion.
With Nixa falling to Republic 36-35 in overtime last week, the Tigers clinched a share of the COC title with a 55-14 triumph over Willard on Friday night at Willard High School.
Carthage, improving to 8-1 overall, received the top seed in the Class 5 District 6 tournament. The Tigers will have a bye next week and are set to host a semifinal matchup on Nov. 4.
The visitors certainly benefitted from a strong start. Luke Gall scored on runs of 8 and 56 yards in the first quarter, while Jadason Davis-Maxey mixed in a 27-run TD run as Carthage built an early 21-0 lead.
And the rout was on in the second quarter. Quarterback Cooper Jadwin connected with wide receiver Hudson Moore on a 24-yard TD strike to stretch the Tigers’ lead to 28-0 with 9:33 to play.
Gall added a 1-yard TD run five minutes later, while Jadwin found Moore for a 5-yard TD pass to balloon Carthage’s lead to 41-0 before halftime.
Davis-Maxey had an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD to start the second half for the Tigers. In the fourth quarter, backup QB Brady Carlson ran in a 1-yard scamper into the end zone to account for the Tigers’ final score.
Willard got on the board when QB Russell Roweton connected with Clayton Scott on a 44-yard TD strike with 8:44 to play in the third quarter. Roweton added another 44-yard TD pass in the fourth stanza.
