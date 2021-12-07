CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage gained its first two wrestling victories of the season Tuesday with two dual-match wins.

The Tigers defeated Cassville 54-18 and Miami, Okla., 60-21 to elevate its record to 2-1.

The quickest match of the night for Carthage came in the 285-pound class against Cassville when Jesua Coquil pinned Bryson Hendrix in 23 seconds.

The Tigers will participate in the Farmington Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

