CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage gained its first two wrestling victories of the season Tuesday with two dual-match wins.
The Tigers defeated Cassville 54-18 and Miami, Okla., 60-21 to elevate its record to 2-1.
The quickest match of the night for Carthage came in the 285-pound class against Cassville when Jesua Coquil pinned Bryson Hendrix in 23 seconds.
The Tigers will participate in the Farmington Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.