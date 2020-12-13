FARMINGTON, Mo. — Carthage's wrestling team successfully defended its championship on Saturday in the annual Farmington Duals.
Coach Kenny Brown's Tigers went 4-0 for the day with victories over Warrenton 66-3, Farmington 37-30, Hannibal 42-22 and Pacific 49-21.
Against Farmington, Carthage won four of its seven matches on pins from Carlos Reyes at 120 pounds, Grey Petticrew at 160, Luke Gall at 182 and Kanen Vogt at 220.
The Tigers also won with a major decision from Davion King at 145, a 4-2 decision by Gabe Lambeth at 152 and a forfeit to Joshua Griffith at 106.
Vogt and Griffith both went 4-0 for the day. Vogt recorded three pins and one once by forfeit, and Griffith won once by decision and three times by forfeit.
Eight Tigers won three of four matches — Bradyn Tate at 113, Reyes at 120, Dagan Sappington at 132, Eli Sneed at 138, King at 145, Petticrew at 160, Gall at 182 and Malachi Housh at 285.
Other records for the Tigers' entries: 126-pounder Kip Castor 1-3, 152-pounder Lambeth 2-2 and 170-pounder Brett Rockers 1-0.
Carthage, climbing to 7-0 in duals, plays host to Joplin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
