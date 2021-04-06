CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kaden Kralicek and Nate Norbery combined for seven hits and Kanen Vogt drove in six runs to power Carthage past Monett 17-7 on Tuesday afternoon in the annual Bill O'Dell Tournament at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The Tigers (1-5) led 8-4 after five innings, and the Cubs climbed within a run with three runs in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch, a single by Josh Wallace and walk to Daniel Geiss.
But Carthage responded with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game because of the 10-run rule. Will McCombs and Kralicek each hit a run-scoring single in the inning, and Vogt drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Vogt reached base four times with two doubles and two walks. He hit a two-run double in the first inning and bases-loaded double in the second as the Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Kralicek went 4 for 4 and scored four runs for Carthage, and Norbery was 3 for 5 with four runs scored. Grant Collier contributed two hits and three runs batted in with a double in the second inning, groundout in the fourth and single in the sixth.
Kaden Arr was the winning pitcher, giving up five hits and four unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings, walking four batters and striking out three.
For Monett, Marcus Young rapped three singles in three official at-bats and scored three runs, and Estin McBroom was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the fifth.
NEVADA 6, NEOSHO 2
Case Sanderson pitched a one-hitter as Nevada raised its unblemished season record to 7-0.
Sanderson struck out 11 and walked five in his complete-game effort, throwing 93 pitches. Brett Slavens' single to left field with one out in the first inning was the only hit allowed by Sanderson.
Neosho scored both of its runs in the first inning on bases-loaded walks to Eli Zar and Chase Flynn.
The Tigers came back with thee runs in the bottom of the inning. A single by Eli Cheaney, walk to Sanderson and double steal put two runners in scoring position. Cheaney scored on a wild pitch, Blake Pryor singled home a run and another run scored on a passed ball to give Nevada the lead.
Elijah Nadurata drew a bases-loaded walk to give Nevada a run in the fourth, and the Tigers plated two runs in the sixth on Pryor's sacrifice fly and Kartman Highley's single.
Cheaney, the leadoff hitter, went 3 for 3 to lead lead Nevada's seven-hit attack.
CARL JUNCTION 15, MOUNT VERNON 0
The Bulldogs (8-2) struck for three runs in the opening frame and a dozen tallies over the third and fourth innings to earn a 15-0 triumph over Mount Vernon.
Drew Beyer limited the Mountaineers to one hit —a Jordan Collier single in the top of the second — and went four shutout innings. Beyer struck out six batters.
Carson Johnson accounted for three of Carl Junction's seven hits, doubling and tripling while finishing with two RBIs. Noah Southern drove in three off a run-scoring hit, while Cole Stewart tallied two RBIs.
For Mount Vernon (2-7), Chandler Ball took the loss.
UPCOMING GAMES
Two games are scheduled for Wednesday — Mount Vernon vs. Seneca at 4:30 p.m. and Carthage vs. Neosho at 7.
Thursday's session has an earlier start — Monett vs. Nevada at 2 p.m. and Seneca vs. Carl Junction at 4:30.
The finals begin at 2 p.m. Friday, and the championship game is set for 7.
