SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —Carthage baseball team suffered a pair of setbacks by scores of 8-4 to Rogersville and 3-0 to Parkview on Saturday afternoon in Springfield.
The Tigers fall to 6-14 overall on the season.
Game one saw Carthage jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first two innings. Logan Carmickle got the team on the board with an RBI single, while Kanen Vogt produced an RBI groundout to double the advantage in the first.
Rogersville trimmed the deficit in half when Blythe Blakey hit a solo shot in the bottom half of the inning. The Tigers answered right back as Braxdon Tate came through with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1 in the second.
But Hunter Lewis and Logan Taylor tied the game with RBI singles apiece to start the third for the Wildcats. Tanner Peterson followed with an RBI groundout and Chase Hampton gave Rogersville a 5-3 lead with an RBI one-bagger.
The Wildcats added two more scores in the sixth to pull away. Hampton, who entered the game in the third, was the winning pitcher as he worked four shutout frames in relief.
Blakey and Clay Palen paced Rogersville's offense with two hits apiece.
Parker Copeland took the loss for Carthage. He surrendered five runs on seven hits through five innings of work.
Carmickle had a productive game in the opener by going 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Against Parkview, Delton Orcutt and Dylan Mahan limited the Tigers to only four hits in a three-run pitcher's duel.
Orcutt tossed five scoreless innings and struck out six batters. Mahan followed and had two strikeouts in two hitless innings.
The Vikings scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth — Ethan Walker RBI single and Mahan and Holden Oliver came across on bases loaded walks.
Mahan led Parkview's offense with a pair of hits and a run scored.
On the other side, Vogt was solid in his outing. He worked 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out one.
Tate surrendered the other run in 2/3 of an inning in relief. Sylas Browning went 2 for 3 to pace Carthage's offense in game two.
Carthage plays at Neosho at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
