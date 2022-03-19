SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team dropped a pair of games on Opening Day Saturday afternoon at Central High School's Field.
Carthage fell to Kennett 12-2 in the season opener and suffered a 12-6 setback to Glendale in the matinee matchup.
Against Kennett, the Indians collected 19 hits and were buoyed by a quick start against the Tigers.
Brooks Nigut went 4 for 5 with three RBI, while Reece Robinett was a perfect 3 for 3 with two runs driven in. Tanner Pierce, Tanner Duncan and Ashton Williams all notched multi-hit performances with RBI.
Starter JT Williams worked 2 1/3 innings allowing two runs on three hits while fanning three. Robinett was stellar in relief, punching out seven batters over 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
Carthage finished with just five hits in the opener. Caden Kabance, Nate Norbury, Logan Carmickle, Kanen Vogt and Braxdon Tate each had hits for the Tigers.
Bradyn Tate, who got the opening nod, allowed six runs on nine hits over three innings.
Game two saw Glendale score early and often while recording 13 hits in the win.
Jacob House led the way for the Falcons by going 2 for 3 with a home run and 3 RBI. Cam Stratten collected a hit and drove in two, while DJ Cofield went a perfect 2 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.
Kaleb Julian allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits through 3 2/3 innings, while Brooks Kettering finished it off over the final 3 1/3 innings. He surrendered just one run while striking out five batters.
The Tigers tallied 11 hits in game two. Norbury had a big game with a 3 for 4 performance, while Kabance and Browning added a pair of hits with RBI apiece.
Kaden Arr started game two for Carthage. He suffered the loss.
Carthage plays host to McDonald County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
