After dropping the first set to Joplin, Carthage bounced back in a big way.
The Tigers (12-11-1) took the next three sets to claim a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Eagles on Tuesday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Individual set scores were 18-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-20.
Angelina Schramm and Emma Floyd led Joplin (8-5-3) with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Allie Lawrence added six kills for the Eagles.
Kaya Cooper paced Joplin with 19 assists, while Paisley Parker collected 38 digs.
Carthage hosts Republic at 6:30 p.m. Thursday while Joplin entertains Nixa.
