CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage came away with two 9-7 doubles wins to seal a 5-4 tennis victory Monday against visiting Monett.
Charles Snow, at No. 1, dropped an 8-4 decision to Ethan Kutz and No. 3 Joshua Rivera lost by the same score to Elijah Ridenour for the only Carthage losses in singles.
The Tigers, needing only one victory in doubles for the win, came up with just that as Silas Laytham and Danilo Lopez-Gramajo defeated Kutz and Ridenour 8-2 in the No. 2 spot.
On Tuesday, Carthage (4-3) will host Nixa and Monett (5-2) will play at Aurora.
