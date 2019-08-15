August is the time of year that Carthage football head coach Jon Guidie likes to direct his players’ attention to the championship banners displayed inside David Haffner Stadium.
“We always refer to the banners we have out there and what it took to get each one,” Guidie said at the conclusion of practice on Thursday. “We don’t really focus on where we’re going to be, but we focus on what kind of things did the former teams do to get to that point. So it’s more like a daily or weekly process as far as the end result.
“We don’t ever sit down with the team and talk about where we want to be at the end of the year. And that’s because everybody here already knows. When you play at Carthage, you want to compete for conference championships and state championships. That’s where this program is right now.”
Players and coaches don’t have to go back very far in their program's history to study the former district championship teams that made deep runs in the state playoffs. In the past five years, the program has claimed five district titles and made the state semifinals on three occasions.
“I think it has a lot to do with just being consistent with how we do everything — from the offseason workouts, the extra work we get in terms of our conditioning and skill work in the summertime, how we install our offense and defense and our 7-on-7 passing leagues,” Guidie said. “We don’t change it from year to year. … As long as you’re doing well and you’re consistent with those things year after year, there’s no reason why the results shouldn’t follow that.”
Carthage, coming off an 11-2 season that ended in the Class 5 state semifinals, opened practice this week with 87 players on the roster.
“That’s about where we’ve been in recent years,” Guidie said. “We’re always somewhere between 80 and 90 kids. You always want a little more, but this is a good group. It’s a good 80-plus kids.”
The team returns starters at 11 different positions — five on offense, five on defense and one kicking specialist. Among the recognizable names on the roster is returning all-state defensive tackle Oscar Campa, as well as all-Central Ozark Conference performers Tyler Mueller (senior running back), Patrick Carlton (junior quarterback) and Alex Martini (senior defensive end).
But as for the player who can take the leadership reins for the team? Guidie said senior linebacker Kale Schrader, a first-team all-Central Ozark Conference performer with 97 tackles last season, has already placed a convincing bid.
“You have to talk about Kale Schrader. I mean, he’s as solid as they come both in his physical stature and his leadership,” Guidie said. “He was so successful in all three sports he competed in last year — football, a 54-0 season in wrestling of course, and also baseball.
“He brings a level of commitment and a level of leadership to our team that we need this year. We lost a bunch of Kale Schraders last year. We had a bunch of those types of players with Colton Winder, Blake Schrader, Zeke Sappington, Andrew Raney, Jayden Morgan … and the list goes on and on. It’s that same kid. So with Kale being here and his leadership style, it’s been really good for us.”
And with each season comes a new set of challenges. Guidie said he and his coaching staff have already identified what those might be for Carthage in 2019.
“I feel like we have really good football players, but the challenge is getting all of these good players in a position where they can kind of balance that self-glory for team success,” he said. “We keep telling them that really good football players don’t win games. Good teams win games.”
The Tigers open the 2019 campaign Aug. 30 at Nixa before playing their home opener the following week against Carl Junction.
