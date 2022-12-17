WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was a game of runs and momentum on Saturday afternoon inside the Cardinal Dome when Carthage and Parkview (Springfield) clashed in the 4 States Challenge.
The Vikings (1-5) had just one more run in the tank as they topped the Tigers (3-3) 60-50.
“Their transition game killed us all night,” Carthage head coach Nathan Morris said. “We missed some shots at the rim and they were able to finish at the other end.”
Part of that ability to finish at the rim for Parkview came from their size down low. Sophomore Elias Govan was the leading presence in the paint as he finished with 13 points. All of those points came in the second half and 10 of them were in the final quarter.
Govan, along with Jamile Johnson, also made an impact in offensive rebounding and coming away with blocked shots on the defensive end.
“It did. They got some offensive putbacks that I felt like we should’ve gotten to,” Morris said. “We can’t use that as an excuse because we will be undersized in every single game we play this season. I felt like in the big moments when they needed an offensive rebound, when they needed a big three, they got it and we didn’t.”
Parkview led 28-26 at halftime. Then the Vikings went on one of their small runs. The team registered seven consecutive points on layups and free throws from Govan, Johnson, and Kevin Parker.
Then Carthage answered with seven straight points of its own. Max Templeman scored all of them with a triple, a layup and two free throws to bring the Tigers within two at 35-33.
The teams traded momentum one more time before the end of the third quarter. Down 43-35, Carthage rattled off seven in a row once again. Britt Coy lined up a 3-pointer right before the end of the period to make it 43-42.
“That’s kind of who they are,” Parkview head coach Jack Simpson said about Carthage’s multiple answers. “I think that’s kind of their DNA. They make a lot of threes and when you can hit shots, it keeps you in games.”
The Vikings got out to a 50-44 lead early in the fourth but four consecutive free throws from Trent Yates and Templeman brought them back within one possession.
Parkview closed the game on a 10-2 run to seal it down the stretch. This is the Vikings’ first win of the season but four of their five games they lost by three points or less.
“That’s a good win for us over a really good basketball team,” Simpson said. “It was almost like something clicked for us and we were able to make that final run.”
“I told our guys, it’s gut-check time for this crew,” Morris said. “They (Parkview) were the more vocal, active team. We kind of sat back on our heels for a big chunk of that game. I challenged these dudes to step up and find out who’s going to be our leader.”
Leading scorers for the game were Parkview’s Dassiah Green with 17, and Templeman was next in line with 15. There were five others in double figures. For Carthage: Coy (13) and Clay Kinder (11). For Parkview: TJ Hill (14), Govan (13) and Anthony Nunda (10).
Carthage has dropped its last three games after starting 3-0 and will be playing in the HyVee Shootout on Wednesday and Thursday in Kansas City. The Tigers meet Hoover from Des Moines, Iowa, and play the Fort Osage Indians on Thursday.
