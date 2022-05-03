CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage’s baseball team suffered a 6-2 setback to Branson in nine innings on Tuesday afternoon at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The Tigers fall to 7-18 overall and 2-6 in Central Ozark Conference play.
Branson struck first with two runs in the top of the first before Carthage tied it up with two in the bottom half of the fifth. The Pirates took the lead with four runs in the ninth and made it stand with a scoreless bottom half.
Kale Lankton picked up the victory for Branson. He worked three scoreless innings in relief of Carter Jenkins.
Jenkins struck out six batters and allowed one earned run on five hits through six innings of work.
The Pirates amassed 11 hits in the contest. Jenkins went 3 for 5 with a run scored, while Rylan Cornelson doubled twice and finished with three RBI.
For Carthage, Kaden Arr got the start and worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while fanning five. Zach Geter pitched 1 1/3 scoreless relief frames.
Braxdon Tate took the loss. He allowed two runs on four hits in two innings.
The Tigers tallied nine hits, led by Tate, Kanen Vogt and Nate Norbury with two apiece.
Carthage plays at Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
