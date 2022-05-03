Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.