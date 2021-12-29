SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fresh off back-to-back victories over higher-seeded teams, the Carthage girls basketball team suffered a 55-39 setback to Republic on Wednesday afternoon in the semifinals of the Pink and White Tournament at O'Reilly Family Event Center.
Carthage (5-5) will play Cabot in the third place game at 4 p.m. Thursday in Springfield.
“We battled a tough district opponent for the third day in a row for 32 minutes," Carthage coach Scott Moore said. "The only difference between today and the past two days is that our shots didn’t fall as much on the offensive end.”
“The coaches are incredibly impressed by our effort and energy on both ends of the court. The girls have really raised the bar for themselves this week and I look forward to coaching this team every game we play."
Republic got off to a fast start with a 23-16 lead after one and led 31-25 by intermission. The Tigers of Republic built more separation with a 12-7 third quarter to take a 43-32 lead.
Missouri State commit Kaemyn Bekemeir fired in a game-high 26 points to lead Republic. Lauren Chastain contributed 12 points, while Rilynn Finley chipped in 10.
Carthage was paced once again by point guard Kianna Yates with 20 points.
“Kianna put on another 20-point performance tonight," Moore said. "She probably had a double-double as well because she was all over the offensive boards.”
Lauren Choate, Maggie Boyd and Sophie Shannon had five points apiece for Carthage.
Carthage has certainly made some noise in the Pink and White tourney. Moore has taken notice of his girls' growth as a team.
“We are such a young team that we are constantly learning on the fly," Moore said. "The players have been great listening to the coaches and executing the game plan on both ends of the floor. They are really fun to coach. Sometimes, I just step back and enjoy watching them play ball.”
Republic will play Kickapoo, a 55-43 winner over Cabot, for the tourney crown at 1 p.m Thursday.
