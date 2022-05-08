AURORA, Mo. — Carthage's baseball team suffered an 11-1 setback to Aurora and 6-5 loss to Lebanon on Saturday afternoon at Aurora.
With two games left in the regular season, the Tigers fall to 7-20 on the season. Carthage plays at Rogers (Ark.) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Ozark at the same time on Thursday to finish out the regular season slate.
The Houn Dawgs dispatched Carthage in five innings, plating five runs across in the first two innings and adding a combined six more runs in the fourth and fifth.
Aurora totaled nine hits in the contest. Kelton Brown went 2 for 4 with four driven in to lead the way, while Trey Mulholland drove in two and collected a hit.
Brown earned the win after hurling three shutout innings. He struck out three batters and walked one.
Jaesik Friggle gave up the Houn Dawgs' lone run in two innings of work.
Caden Kabance, Braxdon Tate and Sylas Browning had the Tigers' hits. Parker Copeland took the loss after allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits through three innings.
Against Lebanon, Carthage crawled out of a 4-1 hole as part of a four-run sixth to take a one-run advantage.
But the Yellowjackets rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the win.
Lebanon totaled 11 hits in the contest. Missouri State commit Zach Stewart went a perfect 3 for 3 with three runs scored, while Justin Dawson notched two hits and had two RBI.
Peyton Mitchell drove in two runs and had a hit as well for the Yellowjackets.
For Carthage, Kabance, Tate and Logan Carmickle had run-scoring hits apiece. Copeland and Browning each drove in runs as well.
Bradyn Tate got the starting nod. He allowed four runs on seven hits through four innings of work, while Zach Geter worked two innings of one-run ball in relief.
Braxdon Tate took the loss. He allowed an unearned run in the seventh.
