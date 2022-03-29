JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team suffered a 15-5 setback to Helias Catholic Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Carthage drops to 2-4 on the season.
The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the opening frame, but Helias responded with 15 unanswered runs to secure the victory.
Helias totaled 14 hits in the contest. Jaden Kolb went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBI, while Sam Wyrick added three hits and as many driven in.
Cole Peters picked up the win. He struck out five over five scoreless innings of work in relief of Drew Miller.
Carthage was limited to five hits. Zach Geter took the loss for the Tigers.
Up next, Carthage hosts Nevada at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
