The Carthage Tigers baseball team continued its season-long road trip on Wednesday with a home loss to Helias Catholic 12-2 at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin while fans in the stands talked about the loss of Carl Lewton Stadium in Carthage, which will likely be torn down in a few weeks.
The Tigers fell behind early in the game when Helias scored three runs in the first and two in the third to take a 5-0 lead.
“I didn’t think our pitchers did too bad,” said Carthage Baseball Coach Luke Bordewick. “We gave up too many freebies and it’s something we’ve got to work on.”
Carthage struck back in the fourth with a solo home run by senior Drew Musche and an RBI-double by Junior Ethan Stark.
Helias put the game on ice with an offensive explosion in the fifth. The visitors scored seven runs in the top of the fifth frame and Carthage failed to score in the bottom triggering the 10-run rule and ending the game.
“Hits were just finding holes,” Bordewick said. “It’s frustrating on a pitcher, it drove the pitch count up and drove Brody out. That’s part of baseball, but we’ve got to find a way to respond to it. That’s the mark of a good offensive team is they hit it off the end, they get jammed and they still find a way through it.”
Home away from home
Wednesday’s game was the second the Tigers have played in Joplin, their home for at least the 2023 baseball season.
They return to Joplin for a home game on Tuesday, April 4, against Seneca at Wendell Redden Field near Schifferdecker Park, and then their Central Ozark Conference opener against Willard on Wednesday, April 5, at Joe Becker Stadium.
They were forced to play in Joplin when the city of Carthage discovered last month that the concrete stands at the 86-year-old Carl Lewton Stadium in Carthage’s Municipal Park had deteriorated to the point of being unsafe for people to use.
Carthage’s contracted city engineer, Jason Eckhart, reported to the City Council’s Public Services Committee that the concrete had cracked and deteriorated severely after almost nine decades in the elements and could not be rehabilitated.
The committee instructed Parks Director Abi Almandinger to seek bids to tear out the concrete bleachers but try to preserve the rock facade, but four contractors who bid on the project said the bleachers and wall were leaning on each other and the wall would not stand when the rest of the concrete structure was removed.
On Tuesday, the council heard on first reading a $65,000 contract with Peck Schrader Excavating to tear down the stadium and outfield walls while preserving the baseball field.
In the meantime, voters will go to the polls in the Carthage School District on April 4 with the chance to pass a $26 million bond issue, some of which could be used to build a new baseball field on the Carthage High School campus.
Fans react
Former Carthage Baseball Coach James Kinder, whose son, Clay Kinder, is a senior on this year’s Tigers team, said he has fond memories as a CHS student of playing at the stadium, nicknamed “The Rock” in the 1990s.
“I used to change clothes in what we called the hole, the old locker rooms under the stadium,” Kinder said. “There were very few places you could go without getting water dripped on your head. There were stalactites forming and moss and mold and mildew and everything else in there. It was a good deal when the school district built the new dugouts and locker rooms because we could close those off and we didn’t have to use them anymore.”
Casey Perry, whose son, Ty Perry, is a junior on the team, said she wished more preventative maintenance had been put into Lewton Stadium in the past.
“We’re looking at not having any home games for the rest of his high school career,” Perry said. “That’s kind of a big deal. The Rock didn’t deteriorate in a day, this didn’t happen overnight.”
Perry’s younger son, Trey Perry, 13, plays for a travel baseball team, the Carthage Pirates, and he was looking forward to playing at “The Rock.”
“It’s a really cool baseball field and it’s going to be sad to see it go,” Trey Perry said. “But I think a new stadium would be cool.”
Tom Carlton, whose son, Brady Carlton, is a sophomore on the team, said he also has memories of playing baseball at Lewton stadium.
“I hit a home run out of the Rock. It was one, just one, but I did it,” Carlton said. “The historical significance is big and to me, my dad grew up a big Yankee fan and the stories about Mickey Mantle playing there, it was always very special to me. From a historical perspective I really wish they could save it but I understand that they can’t.”
Kinder said he hopes voters will pass the bond issue so the district can build its own field and take responsibility for the maintenance of its baseball stadium.
“The Rock was a neat place, and it’s been there so long and with all the different names of people who have played there,” he said. “It's definitely sentimental. But it's also, I think it’s run its course.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.