When the district seedings were first released a few weeks ago, Carthage soccer coach Jacob Osborne remembers telling a halfhearted joke to the rest of his coaching staff.
“We might be the best six-seed in the state,” Osborne told his assistants.
Osborne had conviction in his team. He knew they had talent. Like most teams, they endured ups and downs and were even hit with the injury bug.
But Osborne really felt like his group peaked towards the end of the season. His team’s play in the district playoffs certainly backed that up.
After knocking off second-seeded Nixa and third-seeded Ozark in overtime to advance to the program’s first district finals since 2017, Carthage suffered a 3-0 setback to top-seeded Kickapoo in the Class 4 District 5 championship game on Thursday night at David Haffner Stadium.
“Very proud of the way we played,” Osborne said with tears in his eyes. “We were the lowest seed still left in the state in any district. That wasn’t a surprise to me.”
The Chiefs (20-6-1) advanced to the state quarterfinals, where they’ll play Blue Springs (14-8) on Nov. 13. The site is to be determined.
Kickapoo, which out shot Carthage 9-7, controlled the pace of the game for the majority of the contest.
The Chiefs drew first blood in the 25th minute when senior midfielder Nicholas McDiarmid blasted a kick through the net from the left side. Then less than nine minutes later, sophomore Liam Olson found the back of the net on a shot that went through the left side as Kickapoo grabbed a 2-0 advantage.
Both teams were at an even five shots on-goal in the first half.
And the Chiefs capitalized in a big way on their first shot in the second half.
Junior forward Landon Keisker slingshot a kick just beyond the reach of a diving Carthage goalkeeper Isaias Tello-Recinos from about 15 yards out to round out the game’s scoring.
“The game got really choppy,” Osborne said. “In the second half, there was no flow to it at all. That played right into their play style. They are a foot taller than us across the board. They have speed all over the field. If we are playing set pieces, just launching the ball up the field, that is into their hands. That is an advantage for them. That made it to where we couldn’t play our normal style of short, quick passes and moving the ball.”
Kickapoo’s Gage Fisher collected four saves between the sticks, while Tello-Recinos had three for the Tigers.
Carthage finished the season with a 14-10 overall record. The Tigers graduate 11 seniors.
“It’s just how they battled,” Osborne said of his group. “They didn’t give up. They had heart. They had belief. We just fell a little short.”
Osborne said he’s disappointed his players don’t get the chance to experience winning a district title, but the legacy that they left with the Carthage program is priceless.
“There are going to be some very tough kids to replace on the field, but also since it was a talented group, there was a nice little core that was with me when they were freshmen and they were getting some time,” Osborne said. “As sophomores, they were full-time in varsity. I got to know some of those kids pretty well. That is going to be hard.
“They (seniors) just always showed up to play. This senior group, they got it figured out in their time here, for sure.”
