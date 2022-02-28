WILLARD, Mo. — The terrific season for the Carthage boys basketball team came to end on Monday night.
In perhaps the deepest district tournament in Missouri, the sixth-seeded Tigers suffered a 64-51 setback to third-seeded Ozark in the Class 6 District 5 quarterfinals at Joplin High School's Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Ozark plays second-seeded Kickapoo, a 53-37 winner over seventh-seeded Central, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals.
Carthage finishes the season with an overall record of 18-8.
Both teams were deadlocked at 13 after one, but Ozark used a 20-9 burst before halftime to take a 33-22 advantage at the break. Ozark stayed the course in the second half to hold on for the win.
Ethan Whatley led Ozark with 18 points, while Tyler Harmon contributed 17. Jace Whatley added 11 points, while Colton Ballard chipped in 10.
Carthage was paced by senior Joel Pugh, who capped his decorated career with a game-high 20 points. Fittingly, the program's all-time 3-point field goal leader hit four 3s in the contest.
Junior Max Templeman added 11 points for Carthage as well.
Carthage also graduates Sylas Browning, Logan Carmickle and Caden Kabance.
