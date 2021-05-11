ROGERS, Ark. — Carthage suffered a 7-1 setback to Rogers (Arkansas) on Tuesday afternoon.
After the score was deadlocked 1-1 in the fourth, the Mounties posted two-run innings in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to build a six-run advantage.
Ty Frakes paced Rogers' nine-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Noah Goodshield added two hits and an RBI, while Kade Seldomridge also had a run driven in.
Danny Burns picked up the victory for the Mountiers after holding the Tigers to two hits and striking out three batters.
Kaden Kralicek and Sylas Browning tallied Carthage's hits. Kaden Arr suffered the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in four innings.
The seventh-seeded Tigers (8-18) face second-seeded Republic at 4 p.m. Monday in the Class 6 District 6 quarterfinals at Springfield Central.
