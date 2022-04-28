CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage’s baseball team certainly went toe to toe with the defending Class 5 state champions and current top-ranked team in the state.
Carthage went nine innings with Willard before the Black Tigers prevailed 4-3 in the extra-inning marathon on Wednesday afternoon at Carl Lewton Stadium.
Willard improved to 22-6 overall and 6-1 in Central Ozark Conference play, while Carthage fell to 7-15 and 2-5 in the league.
The difference proved to be just two hits. Kyle Beeman came through with a go-ahead single, while Landon Moore followed with an RBI double to give Willard a two-run lead in the top of the ninth.
The Blue Tigers fought until the final out.
In the bottom half of the inning, Caden Kabance collected a one-out double to get Carthage’s offense going. Braxdon Tate made things even more interesting as he reached on a fielding error, giving the Tigers runners on the corners.
Parker Copeland produced an RBI fielder’s choice to trim the deficit to one, while Tate advanced to second on the play as there was two outs. Willard pulled Collin Spering and went to Beeman to record the game’s final out.
And Beeman picked up a strikeout as Willard escaped with a narrow victory.
Willard drew first blood after Cooper Hampton grounded into a double play with runners on the corners and nobody out in the top of the first. Then in the bottom of the second, Carthage tied the game up when Landon Parker worked a bases loaded walk to score Logan Carmickle.
Owen Bushnell collected an RBI double as Willard pulled in front 2-1 in the fourth. But Carthage continued to grind out at-bats as Sylas Browning worked a walk with the bases juiced in the fifth, tying the game which proved to be the same margin until the ninth.
Hayden Larson, who drew the start for Willard, worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on four hits. He struck out five batters and walked two.
Spering was the winning pitcher. He hurled four innings in relief and allowed one unearned run on three hits, while fanning three.
Moore and Kade Biellier led the way with two hits apiece to pace Willard’s offense.
For Carthage, Kaden Arr was fantastic. He tossed seven innings and surrendered two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five batters and walking three.
Zach Geter took the loss for the Blue Tigers. He worked the final two innings in relief.
Kabance and Tate both logged two-hit performances to spearhead Carthage’s offense.
Carthage plays Smithville and Joplin in a twinbill at Joplin on Saturday. The first game is at 12:30 p.m. against Smithville, followed by a game at 3 against Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.