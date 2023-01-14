The Carthage girls basketball team surrendered a 20-point second quarter to Ozark and was unable to overcome a halftime deficit on its way to falling 57-44 Friday night at Carthage High School
The host Tigers (6-6) got off to a quick 14-9 lead after one period behind Kianna Yates' eight points to begin the game. Yates buried two 3-pointers in the first quarter.
In the second stanza, the visiting Tigers outscored Carthage 20-5 to take a 29-19 lead into the half. Ozark's Alexis Soloman got herself going during that quarter with 10 points and 4-for-5 shooting at the free throw line.
Soloman followed it up to begin the second half as she added nine points in the third quarter and shot 5 for 7 from the charity stripe. Both teams scored 17 points in the quarter.
Soloman led all scorers with 25 points. Yates was right behind her at 17. Others in double figures were Carthage's Maggie Boyd with 10 points and Ozark's Jordyn Foley with 12.
All 12 of Foley's points came on triples. Macey Sult added two more 3-pointers and 9 points for Ozark. Carthage made nine threes as a team. Yates had three of them, Boyd and Lauren Choate added two apiece while Ashlyn Brust and Jaidyn Brunnert both dropped in one more. Choate scored 9 while Brust and Brunnert had 3.
Carthage plays host to McDonald County (5-9)on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Mustangs fell 48-39 to Seneca on Friday.
