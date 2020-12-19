CARTHAGE, Mo. — A shorthanded Carthage wrestling team went 3-1 to finish second in the Carthage Holiday Duals on Saturday at Carthage High School.
Carthage, down three starters because of an injury and two COVID-related quarantines, suffered a loss by criteria to Camdenton before wrapping up the day with a 40-30 win over Carl Junction, a 41-38 win over Ozark and a 57-24 win over Republic.
Camdenton and Ozark also went 3-1 on the day. Camdenton was awarded the tournament title based on criteria that came down to total team points earned. Carthage was the tournament runner-up because of its head-to-head win over Ozark.
CAMDENTON 43, CARTHAGE 42
Falls by Joshua Griffith (106-pound weight class) and Bradyn Tate (113) pulled Carthage even with Camdenton, 42-42, at the end of the dual before Camdenton was awarded the deciding point on the sixth criteria, which was most wins by forfeit.
Carthage won seven matches in the dual despite having to forfeit at 132, 182 and 195. Also picking up falls for CHS were Carlos Reyes (120), Davion King (145), Braxdon Tate (152), Grey Petticrew (160) and Karen Vogt (220).
CARTHAGE 40, CARL JUNCTION 30
Carthage reeled off 16 points in the final three matches to down the Bulldogs, with Bradyn Tate recording a fall, Reyes receiving a forfeit and Kip Castor (126) winning by major decision.
Eli Sneed (138) and King got Carthage started with two consecutive falls to start the meet. CHS also received a forfeit at 160 before Alexis Vasquez added another pin at heavyweight.
The Bulldogs received a pair of forfeits and won four matches. Cole Stewart (152) got CJ on the scoreboard first with a 3-1 major decision before Chance Benford won by fall at 170, Brennan Carey won by 6-1 decision at 220 and Lukas Walker won by fall at 106.
CARTHAGE 41, OZARK 38
Reyes earned a pivotal 18-1 technical fall in the final match to lift Carthage past an Ozark squad that was coming off a 42-34 win over Camdenton.
After falling in a 12-0 hole in the dual, Sneed recorded a second-period fall to trim the Ozark advantage in half. Back-to-back falls by Tate and Petticrew later pulled CHS even with Ozark at 18-18.
Ozark won three consecutive matches to take a 17-point lead in the dual before Vogt ended the Carthage dry spell with a first-period pin.
A win by decision for Ozark at heavyweight put Carthage in a 38-21 hole with three matches remaining. From there, CHS claimed 17 consecutive points with a fall by Griffith, an Ozark forfeit at 113 and then Reyes’ technical fall.
CARTHAGE 57, REPUBLIC 24
Carthage won 10 matches — nine by fall — en route to its most dominant win of the day.
Earning pins for CHS were Reyes, Castor, Sneed, King, Braxdon Tate, Petticrew, Vogt, Vasquez and Griffith. Bradyn Tate opened the dual with a 5-3 win in sudden victory.
