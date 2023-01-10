CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team jumped out to a huge halftime lead and went on to overpower visiting Joplin 63-33 Tuesday.
The Tigers led 32-13 at intermission and were paced by Kianna Yates and Maggie Boyd with 23 and 14 points, respectively.
"Kianna and Maggie were our 1-2 punch in the box score,” said Carthage coach Scott Moore. “Kianna took it aggressively to the basket and got buckets or got fouled most of the time. Maggie drained four 3s to punish them from the outside.”
The Eagles were topped by Alissa Owens and Bailey Ledford with seven points apiece.
