PITTSBURG, Kan. — Right after class was dismissed on Friday afternoon, Carthage coach Scott Moore met with his players to discuss defensive philosophy.
Knowing they had a big test on their hands with Class 5 No. 5 Carl Junction, Moore told his players to slow the tempo of the game down and lock down, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
The Tigers took that to heart as they claimed a 53-45 victory over the Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament at Pittsburg High School.
“It was a great team win tonight,” Moore said after the game. “We set the pace of the game with our defense. Normally, we go up-tempo and push teams at a faster pace, but tonight, we decided to slow the game down. We turned that into our favor. I’m so proud of the girls. To put it into a game at full speed, it worked phenomenal. Credit to them for buying in and doing exactly what we told them.”
Carthage (8-9) faces a mighty test in the tourney championship game as it faces Class 6 No. 3 Kickapoo, a 46-32 winner over Blue Valley Northwest, at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“We are definitely going to try and give Kickapoo a better run than we did in the first game of the year,” Moore said. “We had a completely new squad to varsity action other than Kianna Yates. Now that we are a much more experienced group and a battle-tested group, I think we are better prepared to challenge Kickapoo tomorrow.”
Leading by just 23-20 at the break, Carthage opened the second half on an 8-0 run to build a 31-20 lead after Sophie Shannon hit a freebie with 5:44 to play in the third quarter.
That run also featured a banked-in 3-pointer from Maggie Boyd, as well as a pull jumper and a pair of free throws from Yates. Carl Junction responded with a 13-5 run over the next five minutes as a trey from Hali Shorter cut the score to 36-33 with 30 ticks left in the stanza.
However, the Tigers caught fire once again as a 7-2 run to open the fourth quarter gave Carthage a 43-34 lead with just under five minutes left to play in the game. The run was highlighted by four points from Yates.
The Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to 48-43 in the final minute as Kylie Scott erupted for nine points during that stretch. But the Tigers iced the game thanks to a combined five free throws from Lauren Choate (two) and Yates (three) in the final minute.
The first half was a back-and-forth one with a total of 14 lead changes. Destiny Buerge powered Carl Junction to a 13-12 start as the junior point guard finished with all of her 10 points in the first quarter — she fouled out with three minutes left in the game.
Carthage outscored the Bulldogs 11-7 in the second quarter as a 3 from Choate and lay-in from Boyd in the final two minutes handed the Tigers’ a three-point lead at halftime.
The Tigers featured stellar contributions from their guard play. Yates tossed in a team-high 19 points to lead Carthage while Boyd finished with 16 points and Choate had 12.
“They all took turns carrying the load for us,” Moore said. “Sometimes, Kianna has to carry all the load for us like yesterday. Tonight, I felt like our freshman guards, Lauren Choate and Maggie Boyd, hit some big shots in key situations to stop runs from Carl Junction and allow us to get back into an offensive groove. We answered with a basket or two and kept our lead, especially in the second half. We made all the right plays and knocked down crucial free throws in the fourth quarter.”
Scott put together a big offensive showing for Carl Junction (11-5). The sophomore post captured game honors with 27 points.
“I thought our kids did a great job of battling in the second half,” Bulldogs coach Brad Shorter said. “Some things didn’t go our way. That’s just the way basketball is. They had four banked 3s. It is what it is. It’s going to happen at times, but our kids kept fighting and kept playing hard. I was proud of them for showing that heart, for sure.”
Carl Junction plays Blue Valley Northwest for third at 10 a.m.
“We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball and rebounding,” Shorter said. “Those are pieces we have focused on all year. We’ll continue to focus on getting better. Carthage is a great team. We got our backs against the wall a couple of times and things didn’t go our way, but I’m just proud of the kids because they kept fighting.”
